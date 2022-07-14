The cohosts worked together when Banks had a brief appearance on the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1993.

Alfonso Ribeiro is shuffle stepping his way back to Dancing With the Stars, this time as cohost.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum will join current host Tyra Banks to MC the 31st season of the competition series. We have a feeling this means fans will have the chance to see his signature "Carlton" dance in action once again.

The actor took home the Mirrorball Trophy in 2014 after winning the top spot with professional dancer Witney Carson.

Alfonso Ribeiro; Tyra Banks Alfonso Ribeiro joins 'Dancing With the Stars' cohost alongside Tyra Banks | Credit: Raymond Liu/ABC via Getty Images; Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

"I'm super excited," Ribeiro tells PEOPLE of the news. "For me to be asked now to cohost with Tyra, and be part of the great crew and dancers and friends ... to be able to be on stage with them and to be part of that family again, is quite special for me. I mean, these dancers are friends of mine at this point now. We really do all hang out together, and talk outside of that show."

"My goal is to bring back a sense of the happy and the fun, and the family atmosphere, that this show has always felt like for me," he added. "I want to become friends with all of the contestants this year, and allow myself to kind of be able to really just sit and talk with them. And after their dance, I want to get honest, and true feelings from them and make people laugh and make people smile again. I feel like sometimes it gets a little serious and while it needs to be that also, it also needs to be light and fun and cheery."

The hosting arrangement also marks a reunion for Banks and Ribeiro who worked together when she had a brief appearance on the beloved sitcom in 1993.

"We've known each other since junior high school!" he said of Banks. "We go back a long ways and her first acting job was Fresh Prince. I think it's going to be nice for us to work together again, and to bring the fun out and have some fun on that stage. Smile and laughter, and enjoyment for everyone."

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is set to air on Disney+ this fall while season 32 has already been announced.

