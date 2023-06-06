Alexis Michelle's Emmy/Oscar/SAG Award campaign begins now.

"Plenty went down, and plenty more's going down," Alexis said Monday on an Instagram Live session with Heidi, before teasing that fans haven't seen the last of her tears on AS8. "Baby, you don't have to ask. You know it's coming. Let me just tell you all something, and I don't care if I'm spoiling s--- now, you haven't seen crying from me yet. That's all I'm going to say."

The pair also reflected on Heidi's emotional exit, after a Werk Room dust-up saw Heidi alleging that Kandy Muse had previously plotted to vote off front-running contender Jimbo. On the show, Heidi cited an off-camera conversation that Kandy reportedly had about ousting the Canadian queen. (Kandy denied the claim.) When Heidi prompted Alexis for corroboration, the season 9 star appeared to nod in agreement before shifting to a more ambiguous answer after Kandy pressed her on the topic.

"I think people saw the look on my face in that moment and it looked like I understood what I was being asked and then I pivoted when Kandy piped up," Alexis said. "The truth is, I didn't remember that exact moment that Heidi was asking me about when the s--- hit the fan in the Werk Room while we were getting ready. What I did remember was something else spoken in confidence to me by another person that was involved in this circle, and that's what I was remembering in that moment, and I didn't feel it was my place to bring up because it was said to me off-camera, in confidence."

She continued: "If people thought I looked scared of Kandy, it's not scared. I love Kandy, I think Kandy's great. We're both New Yorkers, we get each other, we have history, but did I want to start something with her? No, I didn't," Alexis said. "I didn't want to get into it right there, because I knew how it was going to go, and I didn't want to go there... in that moment, I'm sorry that I couldn't or didn't give you the support that you needed, because, as you know and as we spoke of, I was cheering you on the whole time, I wanted to go to the finish line with you, but I'm sorry that was a really rough, s----y day for all of us."

Alexis confirmed that she and Heidi are now "cool" and "love each other," and that there are no issues lingering over the exchange after they "patched things up," Heidi noted.

"What has happened is in the past, it is a year old, we've come through hell and high water, and we are so much better for it," the season 12 Miss Congeniality winner added. "We are friends, please stop sending my friend hate."

In a separate interview with EW's Quick Drag podcast (above), Heidi elaborated on her recollection of the supposed conversation with Kandy, explaining that "it was very much giving plotting and scheming to get out Jimbo," and that the "exact wording was: 'The producers love her. If her ass ever lands in the bottom, we'll all send her home.'"

Still, Heidi said that she has no regrets about quitting. She also hasn't ruled out another return to Drag Race in the future, now that she's spent some time healing from emotional scars related to a difficult family situation that unfolded shortly before All Stars 8 filmed.

"There's been a lot of healing in my family, there's been a lot of time for me to reflect and heal myself as well," Heidi told Quick Drag. "If, one day, they call upon Heidi like, "We'd love to have you back on something," don't be surprised if she shows up."

