Pat Sajak, Vanna White share moving tributes to Alex Trebek: 'A tremendous loss'

Pat Sajak and Vanna White are paying tribute to a fellow game show icon.

The Wheel of Fortune stars shared moving memories of late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek over the weekend, following the pop culture staple's death at age 80.

"Alex Trebek’s courage, grace and strength inspired millions and awed those of us who knew him," Sajak, who's hosted Wheel of Fortune since 1981, tweeted Sunday. "A tremendous loss for his family, friends, co-workers and countless viewers. I was honored to be a friend and a part of his professional family for all these years. A very sad day."

On Instagram, White — who became Sajak's cohost in 1982 — said she'd "cherish the many memories" she shared with Trebek.

"I will always be in awe of the way he faced the battle he fought so valiantly, and I’m devastated to lose my longtime friend," she said of Trebek's battle with stage four pancreatic cancer, which he revealed in March 2019. "My heart is with his family, friends, co-workers and fans. There will never be another Alex Trebek and he will truly be missed."

Following Trebek's death on Sunday, celebrities like Ryan Reynolds, Ken Jeong, John Legend, Jimmy Kimmel, and Viola Davis remembered the TV personality on social media.

"Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle," Reynolds revealed. "He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will."

Prior to his death, Trebek had filmed enough Jeopardy! episodes to air through the end of 2020, with his final appearance set to cap his 36-year tenure on Dec. 25.

