Alex Trebek's final Jeopardy! episode to air on Christmas Day

Alex Trebek lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on Sunday, but Jeopardy! fans will be able to see the beloved game show host for a bit longer.

Trebek continued working while undergoing treatments until Oct. 29, just 10 days before his death. Viewers will be able to watch him take his final bow on Jeopardy! on Christmas Day when the Sony-produced series airs his last episode. A statement released to EW by the studio states they are "not announcing plans for a new host at this time."

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jean, and children Matthew, Emily, and Nicky.

“Today we lost a legend and a beloved member of the Sony Pictures family,” said Tony Vinciquerra, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, in a statement. “For 37 amazing years, Alex was that comforting voice, that moment of escape and entertainment at the end of a long, hard day for millions of people around the world. He was the heart and soul of Jeopardy and he will be deeply missed by everyone who made him part of their lives. Our hearts go out to Jean, Matthew, Emily, and Nicky.”

Trebek hosted more than 8,200 episodes of the show across almost 37 seasons setting a Guinness World Record for hosting the most episodes of a single game show. Throughout his lengthy career, he was honored with the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host seven times and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Over the summer, Trebek went into the Jeopardy! vault to share video from his first ever appearance on the show in 1984.