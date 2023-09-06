Pullman stars as the disgraced South Carolina lawyer in Murdaugh Murders: The Movie, premiering next month on Lifetime.

Get a first look at Bill Pullman as Alex Murdaugh in Lifetime's Murdaugh Murders

EW has an exclusive first look at Murdaugh Murders: The Movie, starring Pullman as the 54-year-old attorney from South Carolina, who is currently serving two consecutive life sentences. Murdaugh was arrested in September of 2021, three months after his wife, Margaret, and son, Paul, were found dead on the family's property.

Murdaugh Murders Bill Pullman as Alex Murdaugh in 'Murdaugh Murders: The Movie' | Credit: A and E / Lifetime Entertainment

Murdaugh Murders, which is Lifetime's 500th original movie, is a two-part film that chronicles the grim series of events that led Alex to murder Margaret (played by Lauren Robek) and Paul (Curtis Tweedie).

Murdaugh Murders Bill Pullman (center) and Lauren Robek in Lifetime's 'Murdaugh Murders: The Movie' | Credit: A and E / Lifetime Entertainment

Murdaugh Murders Lauren Robek, Curtis Tweedie, and Bill Pullman in Lifetime's 'Murdaugh Murders: The Movie' | Credit: A and E / Lifetime Entertainment

Says the network in a press release, "Even with all of Alex's influence, he couldn't prevent the Murdaugh Family's legacy from being tarnished after Paul was involved in a boating accident that left a young girl dead. While Maggie was consumed with what was happening with Paul, Alex was hiding his addiction to opioids and stealing insurance settlements from his own clients to fund his habit and the family's lavish lifestyle. Then in June 2021, Maggie and Paul were found murdered, and eyes began to turn to Alex."

Murdaugh Murders Curtis Tweedie and Bill Pullman in Lifetime's 'Murdaugh Murders: The Movie' | Credit: A and E / Lifetime Entertainment

Murdaugh Murders Bill Pullman (center) in Lifetime's 'Murdaugh Murders: The Movie' | Credit: A and E / Lifetime Entertainment

Pullman most recently starred as Detective Harry Ambrose in the USA drama The Sinner, which ran for four seasons.

Murdaugh Murders: The Movie airs Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

