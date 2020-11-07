Alex Hirsch pranks Trump's voter fraud hotline as his Gravity Falls characters

Gravity Falls type TV Show

As Joe Biden inches ever closer to victory in the presidential election, Donald Trump and his allies continue to push demonstrably false claims of widespread voter fraud, while urging supporters to, in the words of one campaign email, "step up ONE LAST TIME and DEFEND YOUR PRESIDENT." The campaign has even set up a hotline in an attempt to collect evidence of "voter suppression, irregularities, and fraud" from the public.

As noted, there is no such evidence to the best of anyone's knowledge, but that didn't stop Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch from calling the hotline — to jokingly report a Hamburglar-like individual stealing ballots in a sack.

Hirsch, who also voiced various characters on the beloved Disney Channel series, posted audio footage of his calls to the hotline on Twitter. It seems the animator called in using the voices his two primary Gravity Falls characters, Soos and "Grunkle" Stan Pines, to troll the Trump supporters manning the phone lines. Immature? Perhaps. Funny? Well, you be the judge.

Hirsch has long been outspoken about his political views on social media, making no secret of his distaste for the president. He's currently at work on a new, adult animated series for Netflix, having signed a development deal with the streamer in 2018.

Gravity Falls, which concluded its run in 2016, is available to stream on Disney+.

