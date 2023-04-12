Alex Borstein wants to do a Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stage musical

Plus, Rachel Brosnahan reveals who she'd want to play Midge on Broadway.

Why not add another "M" to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel by tacking on "the musical"?

It's not that wild to imagine a Broadway musical adaptation of the Prime Video series, given that musical theater-inspired production numbers and golden age cast recording needle drops litter the show. For her part, Alex Borstein would love to see it happen.

"I've told [executive producers] Amy [Sherman-Palladino] and Dan [Palladino], 'If you guys do a Maisel musical, I'm there in a heartbeat,'" says Borstein. "If they were to do The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Broadway, I would jump at the chance. The show itself without a stitch of music feels like a musical. Every time Midge [Rachel Brosnahan] gets up and does stand-up, it's almost like a musical number. It's like breaking away for a moment but instead of song, it's comedy. It really feels like it has the shape of that in its bones.

"I would love to do it, but only if I could play Midge," Borstein continues, joking, before adding. "No, I would absolutely do it because I know my character would have like all the belt-y songs."

Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein in season 5 of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein as Midge and Susie in season 5 of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' | Credit: Philippe Antonello/Prime

As for Rachel Brosnahan, while she'd love to see Maisel become a musical, she is certain her vocal abilities wouldn't be up to snuff. "Alex would have the best songs," she adds. "Laura Benanti would have to play me. I can't sing."

Borstein interjects, "You can sing. I've heard you sing."

"I can sing a little bit," Brosnahan demurs. "But not enough to sing Mrs. Maisel the musical."

As for who Borstein would like to play Susie if she isn't available? That's easy. "Danny DeVito," she deadpans. "I mean, the wardrobe's gonna fit."

But all joking aside, Borstein is all in on any potential follow-ups to Susie's story. After all, Mary Tyler Moore granted us Rhoda. Her only caveat is that it be written by Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. "If there was a story to tell and it was gonna be told by Amy, absolutely, 100 percent I would do it," she says. "In that brain, she houses entire little worlds and spinning plates and beginnings, middles, and ends. I'd follow her to the end of the earth."

Or at least to Broadway.

The final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres April 14 on Prime Video.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: