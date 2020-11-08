Alec Baldwin 'overjoyed' to lose SNL job playing Donald Trump

Alec Baldwin has never been so happy to lose a gig.

The politically outspoken actor reacted to Donald Trump losing his 2020 reelection bid, which presumably will soon leave Baldwin out of a job playing the president on NBC's Saturday Night Live.

Baldwin wrote on Twitter, "I don’t believe I’ve ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before! ... It will be comforting when we have a President who doesn’t Tweet twice as much as I do ... They’re gonna need an enormous shipment of tissues sent to Mar-a-Lago ... On to my next wish. That everyone who voted in this election maintains that commitment and votes in the 2022 midterm elections. Let’s keep this going!!!"

The election outcome was called by major media outlets on Saturday, just hours before Baldwin taped an appearance on the iconic sketch comedy show.

"As anyone who died halfway through Tuesday knows, I was re-elected president of the United States," Baldwin-as-Trump declared in the episode, which was hosted by Dave Chappelle.

The actor also posted this apparent farewell:

In EW's recap of the Nov. 7 show, writer Andy Hoglund was joined by SNL cast member Gary Kroeger, who noted about Baldwin's long-running performance: "I won't miss Baldwin's Trump at all. That doesn't mean I didn't like it, I did, and still do, but there hasn't been a new twist on his characterization in a couple of years. How could there be? It was done to death."