Alec Baldwin was blown away that Mike Myers learned Japanese for classic SNL game show sketch

More than any other celeb, Alec Baldwin has made a home at Saturday Night Live, hosting the show a record 17 times and winning an Emmy for his portrayal of former President Donald Trump.

Baldwin has been part of his fair share of classic SNL sketches, including 1994's "Japanese Game Show," featuring the late Chris Farley as an American tourist hopelessly lost in translation and Mike Myers as the host.

Japanese Game Show - Saturday Night Live Mike Myers, Laura Kightlinger, Alec Baldwin, Janeane Garofalo, and Chris Farley in 'Japanese Game Show' on 'Saturday Night Live' | Credit: NBC

On the latest episode of Dana Carvey and David Spade's podcast, Fly on the Wall, Baldwin calls Myers' performance "one of the deftest, most unbelievable things" he ever saw on the series.

The actor realized Myers was actually speaking Japanese, having phonetically memorized his lines so as to seem fluent. On Fly on the Wall, he compares the SNL all-star to classic Hollywood icon Laurence Olivier, saying he was "so brilliant in that part."

The trio also heaped on the praise for Farley, who's trademark energy and delivery helped carry the sketch over the finish line.

"That's such an all-time sketch," Spade says, with Carvey adding, "It is potent, man. Some sketches are like that. You can't look away."

Listen to the podcast episode below.

