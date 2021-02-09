Billy Brown, who starred in 12 seasons of the docudrama and reality series Alaskan Bush People, has died after suffering a seizure on Sunday. He was 68.

"We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure," Brown's son Bear wrote on his private Instagram account alongside a photo of his parents. "He was our best friend — a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed."

A representative for Discovery says the network was "devastated to hear of Billy Brown's sudden passing."

"He has been part of the Discovery family for years — a trailblazer, a lovely man and most definitely one of a kind," read the statement, obtained by EW. "Our heart is with his family and those that knew him and loved him as they deal with this devastating loss."

Alaskan Bush People, which debuted in 2014, centered on Billy and his extended family as they live off the grid in Alaska, isolated from the rest of society. In later seasons, the show followed the clan relocating to North Cascade Mountains in Washington state, so Billy's wife Ami could receive medical treatment after she was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. She announced she was in remission in late 2018.

The show's 12th season concluded in October.