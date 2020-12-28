See Alanis Morissette as an imaginary BFF in The Great North clip

It's [checks calendar] an arbitrary date, so it's time for a new animated comedy from Fox to add to the Animation Domination line-up on Sunday night. This promising one, titled The Great North, takes you to a rather remote region of the United States — namely, the snow-covered woods of Alaska. There, Beef Tobin (a man with such a name is fittingly voiced by Nick Offerman) braves life as a single dad with: daughter Judy (Jenny Slate); sons Wolf, Moon, and Ham (Will Forte, Aparna Nancherla, Paul Rust); and Wolf's fiancée, Honeybee (Dulcé Sloan).

That's an impressive voice cast, sure, but there is another cast member that you oughta know. Alanis Morrissette plays Judy's imaginary best friend and inspiration who resides somewhere in the Northern Lights. In the first episode of the series — which can be previewed Jan. 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, following an NFL doubleheader — Judy takes to the roof on her birthday morning to share the big news with Alanis that she landed a big job: associate photographette at the Point and Shoot Photo Studio in the mall. "Well, Judy I have one hand in my pocket, and the other is very proud of you!" exclaims Alanis.

From there, the duo are transported to said shopping center and marvel at Judy's crush — the cute, slightly older boy who toils at Smoothie Boss — and, as Alanis gushes, "the way his semi-tight pants highlight his, um, downstairs situation." There's just one problem, though. Judy is too scared to tell her dad about her new employment. But what are imaginary best friends who live in the sky for if not to give you an unusual pep talk? "Look, there comes a time in every young artistic woman's life when she must put aside her barrettes, put on her berets... and grab life by the ass!" "Yes!" responds Judy. "I just need to take one buttcheek of life in each hand, spread 'em apart, and..." Well, watch this clip to see how dangerous things get in The Great North.

The Great North was created by Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux (Bob's Burgers) and Minty Lewis (Regular Show), who serve as exec producers alongside Bob's creator Loren Bouchard. It will begin airing weekly on Sundays at 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 14.