Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are off to merry old England.

Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran to guest-judge American Idol during coronation absences

Isn't it ironic... that two Americans are going to perform for King Charles' coronation while a Commonwealth citizen and a Brit take over their duties stateside?

That's what's happening this week on American Idol as judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie head off to England to perform at the coronation of King Charles III.

On Monday night, ABC announced that Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran will fill in for Perry and Richie as guest judges on the May 7 episode of American Idol. Morissette will also serve as a mentor to the remaining finalists, who will perform her songs during this week's competition.

Alanis Morissette, Ed Sheeran Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran guest judge on 'American Idol' | Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Mike Marsland/WireImage

Sheeran's songbook will also get a showcase as the Idol finalists team up to perform duets of his work. Additionally, both Sheeran and Morissette will perform live on the Idol stage.

While Perry and Richie will be in the UK, they'll still be popping in with updates from Windsor Castle during the Sunday night episode.

There's been plenty of drama on American Idol this season, including multiple unexpected exits from contestants of their own volition and Perry's request for a contestant to perform with less glitter.

On Sunday night, the current group of finalists will compete to see who earns a spot in the final five.

American Idol airs Sundays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

