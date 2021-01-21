Alan Tudyk confirms he won't be in the first season of Disney+'s Rogue One TV series

We haven't heard much about the inclusion of Alan Tudyk's breakout character K-2SO in Disney+'s upcoming Rogue One prequel TV series, Andor, since the actor was first announced as being part of the project in 2019.

It turns out, there's a good reason for that: Tudyk tells Collider that he won't be part of the show's debut season as the creative plan for the show doesn't include his loveable murder grump-bot coming into the storyline until later on.

"They're shooting it right now, I'm not in it," the Firefly actor said. "But, if it stays on the air, stories keep getting told, I'll end up in there ... I'm going to be in the show. It's just that the story that [showrunner Tony Gilroy] is telling doesn't involve K-2SO until later on... I can't be too specific, but I can definitely say that I'm not going to be in the first season."

Tudyk voiced and motion-capture performed the towering droid while on silts in the 2016 Star Wars spin-off film. The actor noted that he turns 50 this year and he hopes the show eventually gets to his character sooner rather than later due to the physical demands of the performance: " .... because I'm not going to be on stilts in, like, five years. I'm not doing it!"

Image zoom Credit: Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm

Andor is one of 10 Star Wars TV series that were confirmed in December as coming to Disney+.

Diego Luna reprises his role in the series as the Rebel spy Cassian Andor. Other actors in the cast include Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Genevieve O'Reilly.

The 12-episode debut season of Andor is expected to stream on Disney+ in 2022.