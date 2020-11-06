The actor will next be seen in body-swap horror-comedy Freaky.

Succession star Alan Ruck says new season will start shooting this month

Succession type TV Show network HBO

What has actor Alan Ruck learned about the super-rich from playing the delusional Connor Roy on HBO's media empire drama Succession? That they're not big on layers!

"Apparently, these people don't wear overcoats," said Ruck on the latest episode of People TV's Couch Surfing. "They don't wear warm clothing, because they go right from the helicopter into the limousine, so the most they'll wear is a suit jacket. They don't wear any overclothes or any gloves or any hats, or any warm weather gear, unless they're hunting or something."

Ruck also revealed that shooting is about to start on season 3 of the HBO show, which won Outstanding Drama Series at this year's Emmy Awards.

"We're going to start in New York right around the middle of November," said the actor.

Ruck will next be seen in the body-swap horror-comedy Freaky, which costars Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton and is released Nov. 13.

