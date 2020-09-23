Alan Arkin will not return to Netflix's The Kominsky Method for final season

The Kominsky Method type TV Show network Netflix

The Kominsky Method's final act is going to look a bit different.

Alan Arkin will not return to the Netflix series for its upcoming third and final season, EW has confirmed. Arkin played Norman Newlander, the trusted agent and friend of Michael Douglas' actor-turned-acting coach Sandy Kominsky. Sources tell EW that Arkin's decision to exit was made some time ago, and his character's absence will be addressed in the show's storyline.

The Kominsky Method's first two seasons followed Sandy and Norman as they navigated their later years in Los Angeles. The second season, released in October 2019, saw Norman reconnect with an old flame from his youth, played by Jane Seymour. Arkin's performance on the series earned him two Emmy nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, with Douglas and the show itself also landing nods. The show's first season also won a Golden Globe for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy.

Netflix renewed the series for a final season in July. "The Kominsky Method has been a true passion project for me and it's been an incredible experience to see the warm response from both audiences and critics," creator and executive producer Chuck Lorre said at the time. "I'm excited to wrap up the story with this final chapter."

The news follows another high-profile departure from a Lorre production earlier this month: Anna Faris announced she would be leaving Lorre's long-running sitcom, Mom, after seven seasons.

Related content: