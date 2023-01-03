Al Roker is returning to morning TV following several hospitalizations for blood clot complications at the end of 2022.

Today show co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Craig Melvin announced Tuesday that the 68-year-old weather personality will appear on Friday's episode of the long-running program, marking his first time as a regular presenter on the NBC show since late last year.

"Well, we have our day. He'll be here Friday. He'll be right here in Studio 1A. This is his place. He'll be in his seat right where he belongs. We cannot wait for that," Kotb said, while Guthrie added: "Not the same without Al. Our sunshine is coming back Friday morning."

TODAY -- Pictured: Al Roker on Monday, August 8, 2022 Al Roker returning to 'Today' following health scare. | Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

On Nov. 18, Roker revealed that he was hospitalized for blood clots in his leg and lungs, which led to his absence from NBC's broadcast of the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade — the first time he didn't appear on the telecast in 27 years.

In a virtual Today appearance in mid-December, Roker updated viewers on his condition.

"This has been the hardest one yet, and you know, I've had my fair share of surgeries," he said. "But it gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I'm a very fortunate person." Still, he said, "I feel good, I feel strong. And every day, I feel a little bit better."

On potentially returning to Today, he continued: "You lose a certain amount of muscle mass for every week you're in the hospital, and I was in the hospital for four weeks. So it's just a certain amount of weakness… I've got to just get my strength back."

