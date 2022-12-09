Al Roker returns home after second hospitalization: 'So incredibly grateful'

"He's so happy to be home," Roker's Today costar Savannah Guthrie said on Friday's episode. "It's been a long road."

After a series of recent hospitalizations, Al Roker is finally rehabbing at home.

Today weatherman, who has been hospitalized twice in recent weeks due to blood clot complications, announced that he had been discharged on Thursday by sharing a collection of photos that featured him smiling alongside his wife, Deborah Roberts, and daughter, Leila Roker on Instagram.

"Home!" he captioned the post. "So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers."

After sharing the good news, Roker's comment section was filled with love and support from fellow celebs including Octavia Spencer, Katie Couric, and his Today costar Savannah Guthrie, who wrote, "CUTIES!! Right where you belong."

In fact, the entire Today team took a moment to celebrate Roker's latest health development by blasting his favorite song — the theme tune from the TV series The A-Team — during the morning show's episode on Friday.

"We have some great, great news about Al to share," Hoda Kotb said. "On this Friday morning, Al is officially home from the hospital!"

Al Roker

"He's so happy to be home," Guthrie added. "It's been a long road."

"We want him to take his time and feel good," she continued. "We love him and he'll be back."

In November, Roker revealed that he had been hospitalized for multiple blood clots in his leg and lungs. He was initially discharged on Thanksgiving Day, causing him to miss out on the Macy's Day Parade for the first time in 27 years, only to be readmitted the next day due to further complications.

