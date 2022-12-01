Hoda Kotb gave an update on her co-anchor following his recent struggles with blood clot complications.

Al Roker is recovering and 'in very good care' after second hospitalization

Beloved weatherman Al Roker is on the mend following his rehospitalization a day after his Thanksgiving day discharge.

Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb shared the update on Thursday's episode of the morning news show, relaying that Roker is grateful for all the support amid his recent blood clot complications.

"We all wish that Al could have been with us, but due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he's in very good care," Kotb said. "He's resting, and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him."

"Al and his family want everybody to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support, and the well-wishes," Kotb said, adding that she and fellow anchor Craig Melvin FaceTimed Roker from Wednesday's annual Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center.

"He gave us a big thumbs-up," Kotb said.

Melvin added, "We'll see you back here soon, my friend."

Roker, who was first admitted into the hospital early November for blood clots in his leg and lungs, was discharged on Thanksgiving Day but then rushed back the following day due to complications. Along with the Christmas tree lighting, Roker missed this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, marking his first absence from the celebration in 27 years. During his recovery, he tuned in from home to support co-anchors Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

Representatives for Roker did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment about his rehospitalization.

