"I will drop them like a bag of dirt," Roker joked about fans concerned for his safety while reporting live on Hurricane Ida.

Al Roker has a message for those worried he's too old for live hurricane reports: 'Screw you'

Al Roker hears you, and Al Roker wants you to know that he's doing just fine.

The indefatigable weatherman was on the scene in New Orleans this weekend as Category 4 storm Hurricane Ida bore down on the area 16 years after Hurricane Katrina tore a similar path through the state.

Roker planted his feet firmly in the swirling waters of Lake Pontchartrain and endured punishing waves and buffeting winds to report on the mile-wide storm that's packing the force of an F3 tornado. And as he did, observers took to Twitter to ask him to, well, not.

"This is ridiculous, it's stunt theater — get him inside or we're gonna watch Al Roker get vacuumed out to sea," wrote author Chuck Wendig on Sunday.

Twitter user Ty Ross invoked a different type of entertainment known for being cavalier with personal safety: "They treating Al Roker like the black man in an '80s horror film."

Other onlookers worried about the prostate cancer survivor's age and general wellbeing.

"Al Roker is almost 70 years old, why is this necessary?" tweeted Huffington Post reporter Phil Lewis.

Roker, meanwhile, is immune to the internet's pleas for his safety.

"I volunteered to come out here," he told Jonathan Capehart on MSNBC's The Sunday Show. "I've done this for 40 years. Our crews, we all make sure we're safe."

And for those saying he's too old to do it?

"Screw you," he joked. "These young punks. I will come after them. I will drop them like a bag of dirt."

Hurricane Ida made landfall at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, knocking out power for all of Louisiana, trapping residents in their homes due to flooding, forcing boil orders, and causing at least one death. Ida remained a Category 4 hurricane for about six hours before losing force and eventually downgrading to a Category 2 hurricane with 105-mile an hour winds around 11 p.m. ET.