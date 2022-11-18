"Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon."

Al Roker hospitalized for multiple blood clots in leg and lungs, says he's 'on the way to recovery'

After being absent from The Today Show for the past few weeks, Al Roker has revealed that he's been hospitalized following a recent health scare.

"So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I've been," the weather anchor wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. "Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg, which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery."

He concluded, "Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone."

Following his post, Roker's family and Today castmates took to the comments section to shower the weatherman with love.

"So grateful for the top-notch medical care and prayer warriors from every corner," wrote Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts. "We love you dearly, sweet Al, and can't wait to get you home."

Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb wrote, "Al Roker — hurry back to us... counting the days xoxoxo." Her cohost Jenna Bush Hager added, "Love you, Al! Hurry home. You are missed and loved beyond measure!"

"You're the strongest person we know," Savannah Guthrie wrote. "We miss you and will see you soon!!"

Roker previously revealed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in November 2020. Following a procedure to remove his prostate and several lymph nodes, his doctor, Vincent Laudone, joined him on Today to confirm that he has "no evidence of any cancer" but that he will "continue to monitor him for several years."

