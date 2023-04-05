Aisha Tyler has had a prolific career in television for decades now. But despite her many accomplishments (including hosting Who's Line Is It Anyway? and The Talk, voicing super-spy Lana Kane on Archer, and starring as Dr. Tara Lewis on Criminal Minds), she says she's still recognized most often for one role in particular: playing Charlie Wheeler on the final two seasons of Friends.

"It was a massive show, a global hit," Tyler told Entertainment Tonight in a new interview. "To this day, people come up to me and go, 'Charlie, Charlie,' or they just go, 'Black girl from Friends.'"

FRIENDS -- "The One in Barbados: Part 2" -- Episode 24 -- Aired 5/15/2003 -- Pictured: (l-r) David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Aisha Tyler David Schwimmer and Aisha Tyler on 'Friends' | Credit: NBCu Photo Bank

The attention she gets for the performance doesn't come as a surprise to her. Tyler had seen every episode of the iconic '90s sitcom before taking on the part and knew it was going to have a major impact on her career.

"Sometimes you don't really know what a job is going to do, how it's going to change your life," Tyler told ET. "You don't know if it's going to be a hit. You don't even know if it's going to be good. You're just there to do your best work. But I knew when I got Friends that it was a big deal."

Knowing just how much was at stake left Tyler feeling very nervous. As she recalled in the new interview, "We walked out and we did a curtain call [where] everybody [does a] bow to the audience at the end of the show. As we're backstage, Matthew Perry just leans in and goes, 'Get ready for your life to change.' It was a really sweet, kind thing to say to someone who's just petrified and just trying not to pee on herself a little bit from fear."

Tyler's comments echo recent ones from Paul Rudd, who also joined Friends in its last few seasons, long after it had become a cultural phenomenon. But because Rudd's character Mike Hannigan ended up being the one true love interest of main character Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), he had a significant role in the series finale, which he described as a "surreal" experience. Tyler's Charlie, on the other hand, had romantic entanglements with both Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Ross (David Schwimmer) before moving on.

The actress' latest TV gig is on Apple TV+'s The Last Thing He Told Me, in which she plays a journalist named Jules who helps Hannah (Jennifer Garner) uncover her husband's (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) secrets after he goes missing.

