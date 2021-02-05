Aidy Bryant threatens Dan Levy to make Saturday Night Live funny in new promo

A lot of fans are expecting serious laughs when Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy hosts Saturday Night Live this weekend, but none more so than cast member Aidy Bryant.

"This one better be funny, guys," she says in a new promo video. "Dan, I want to see big commitment out of you."

Bryant also has a request for musical guest Phoebe Bridgers: "I expect your songs to be hilarious, Weird Al-level."

The singer replies: "They're not." If you've heard even 30 seconds of one of Bridgers' songs, you know she's right.

"What then the hell are we going to do?" Bryant yells, dramatically storming out and making Bridgers break a smile in the process.

In a second clip, the first-time host also makes a request, this time for Bridgers to write a song about him since they've been "bonding this week."

"I think I'm good on that," the musician responds. "Thanks, though."

Ever the team player, Bryant volunteers to pen a tune for Levy and comes up with a song that brilliantly starts off, "Whoa Dan."

Levy, who just scored a Golden Globe nomination for his role in Schitt's Creek, will be making his SNL hosting debut this weekend. He follows John Krasinski, who led the Jan. 30 episode, and coming up will be Regina King on Feb. 13, with Nathaniel Rateliff as musical guest.

Bridgers is also a first-time musical act, and given her commendable timing in the promo, we now really want to see her in a sketch. It's not uncommon for musical guests to appear in bits, so our wish could certainly come true (please make a parody about sad indie musicians featuring!).

