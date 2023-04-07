Ahsoka trailer with Rosario Dawson reveals live-action Rebels

The Disney+ series will see its lightsaber-wielding heroine joined by Rebels fan favorites Hera Syndulla, Ezra Bridgers, and Sabine Wren.

Ahsoka Tano is getting a little help on her hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn from a few familiar friends.

Following her appearances in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, the head-tailed Togruta warrior played by Rosario Dawson is continuing her hunt for the infamous Galactic leader — and her long-lost Star Wars Rebels pal Ezra Bridger — in her own Disney+ series that's set to be released later this year. But there are a few trials that the former padawan must first overcome.

A new trailer for the series that debuted at Star Wars Celebration in London on Friday sees Ahsoka, who senses that "something dark" is coming, don her dual lightsabers and fight her way through several intense battle sequences. Fans got a shot of Thrawn's back, confirming the favorite villain will be making his debut in live-action on the series.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is confirmed to be playing the live-action version of Hera Syndulla, another character from Star Wars Rebels. The footage also highlights our first looks at the adorable droid Chopper and Sabine Wren, played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

Fans do get one brief onscreen reunion as Sabine and Ahsoka greet each other on a platform. "It's been a while," Sabine comments. Ahsoka replies, "Things have changed."

With the galaxy in turmoil, Ahsoka is seen having a conversation with a collection of officials — including Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) — and warning them of the dangers that lie ahead. "I started hearing whispers about Thrawn's return as heir to the empire," she says as footage of the Thrawn's back is displayed onscreen.

Ahsoka | Teaser Trailer | Disney+ Mary Elizabeth Winstead debuts as Hera, a character from the animated 'Star Wars Rebels' | Credit: Disney+

The series, which was written and executive produced by Dave Filoni, also sees Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, and Eman Esfandi among the cast.

During the event, Dawson was joined onstage by both Winstead and Liu Bordizzo. Upon seeing the series' poster for the first time, she joked, "Wow. We decided to go really subtle."

Dawson also teased a bit of what fans can expect from the series, adding, "I think we were looking for someone…"

In addition to its already impressive cast, rumors of Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Ahsoka's former instructor Anakin Skywalker have also swirled around the series for years, though it's currently unclear if he'd appear in flashbacks or as a Force ghost. Footage from last year's Star Wars Celebration also teased an undisclosed character who looked a lot like Ghost captain Hera Syndulla.

At the 2022 event, Dawson told EW that she was excited to "deeply explore" all of the storylines that they'd been previously hinting at in the upcoming series.

"I think whether you've seen the previous animations or have only seen these episodes, she's still quite mysterious at this stage and point in her life," she said at the time. "That's what I think is the most exciting part of Ahsoka having her own series here, that you get to better understand her in this part of her journey."

Ahsoka arrives on Disney+ August 2023. Watch the trailer above.

