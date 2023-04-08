Lars Mikkelsen voiced the Imperial baddie in animated form and will reprise his role in the flesh.

Thrawn has arrived!

After Friday's Star Wars: Ahsoka trailer gave us a glimpse at the blue-skinned galactic warlord, confirming that the fan-favorite baddie would appear in the Rosario Dawson-led series, Lucasfilm has finally revealed that casting.

Lars Mikkelsen, the voice actor who portrayed Thrawn in the animated series Star Wars Rebels, is officially reprising the role, now in live-action form. The news was announced at Saturday morning's Ahsoka panel during Star Wars Celebration in London.

"They start by draining my blood every morning," said Mikkelsen at the panel about what it was like playing the character in live-action. "So I had to get used to that."

Larks Mikkelsen; Thrawn in 'Star Wars Rebels' Larks Mikkelsen; Thrawn in 'Star Wars Rebels' | Credit: Lucasfilm via Getty Images

Mikkelsen's appearance came as a surprise during the end of the panel, which screened an extended preview of Ahsoka that revealed a full-on view of the actor as Thrawn in the room.

Grand Admiral Thrawn is one of the most popular figures from the "Legends" expanded universe of Star Wars, elements of which Dave Filoni has been perpetually mining for his live-action shows, including The Mandalorian. The character was the subject of a series of books, and most recently featured in author Timothy Zahn's Thrawn Ascendancy trilogy.

The master tactician was a big thorn in the rebels' sides on Star Wars Rebels, which also explains why a handful of those characters are making the jump to Ahsoka with him. Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Eman Esfandi will play Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, and Ezra Bridgers in live action.

Thrawn is glimpsed in the 'Ahsoka' trailer Thrawn is glimpsed in the 'Ahsoka' trailer | Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.

Dawson's Ahsoka Tano first uttered Thrawn's name in The Mandalorian season 2, signaling to the audience that she would be hunting him down. Friday's Star Wars Celebration events, which featured an immense panel previewing the upcoming film and TV slates, further teased Thrawn's live-action debut.

A look-ahead clip from the seventh episode of The Mandalorian season 3 screened at the event and made further allusions to Thrawn's looming presence. The Ahsoka trailer then gave us our first glimpse of him, from the back.

"I started hearing whispers about Thrawn's return as heir to the Empire," Ahsoka says in the footage of her spin-off series. Winstead's Hera warns, "We have to prepare for the worst."

It was also announced at Saturday's panel that David Tennant will be voicing the droid professor Huyang, known in Star Wars and Clone Wars lore for helping Jedi younglings construct their lightsabers. Tennant actually recorded all of his lines before the series started filming so the other actors could react to his voice.

The lineup of directors was revealed for the season, as well, and is comprised of creator Dave Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Patel, and Rick Famuyiwa.

Ahsoka will premiere on Disney+ in August.

