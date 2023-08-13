Rosario Dawson returns as the titular Jedi Knight, embarking on a thrilling journey post–Star Wars: Rebels — but how will the series depict the man who trained her?

Ahsoka Tano is making her grand return, with a little help from her old Jedi Master.

The two-episode premiere of Ahsoka is only days away, and to mark the occasion Disney+ has unveiled a new teaser trailer featuring a very familiar voice: Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker.

When Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka comes face-to-face with Sith warrior Baylan Skoll (played by the late Ray Stevenson), she recalls her storied past with Anakin, whom she eventually lost to the dark side. Though we never see her former teacher in the teaser, his voice rings clear over it, offering Ahsoka some words of wisdom.

"In this war you'll face more than just droids," he warns. "As your master, it's my responsibility to prepare you. Don't be afraid. You can do this, Ahsoka."

A representative for Ashoka did not immediately respond to EW's request for more information on Christensen's role in the show.

STAR WARS EPISODE III - THE REVENGE OF THE SITH US 2005 HAYDEN CHRISTENSEN Anakin Skywalker Date 2005, Photo by: Mary Evans/LUCASFILM/Ronald Grant/Everett Collection(10386748); THE MANDALORIAN, Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, (Season 2, premiered Oct. 30, 2020). photo: ©Disney+/Lucasfilm / Courtesy Everett Collection Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker; Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano | Credit: Mary Evans/LUCASFILM/Ronald Grant/Everett Collection; Disney+/Lucasfilm / Courtesy Everett Collection

First introduced as Anakin's young apprentice, the reckless-teenager–turned–powerful-warrior eventually walked away from the Jedi order entirely. When the duo last encountered each other, the circumstances were tragic: Anakin had become Darth Vader and tried to kill Ahsoka on Malachor.

The upcoming series features its title heroine investigating an ominous threat to the still-vulnerable galaxy. It picks up after the fall of the Galactic Empire depicted in the 1983 movie Return of the Jedi as Ahsoka teams up with fellow rebels Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and the droid Chopper to search for their friend Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), who disappeared into hyperspace with the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

While Ahsoka made her animated debut in 2008, she only joined the live-action Star Wars galaxy in 2020 on The Mandalorian. With most of her story taking place before the main saga, the rest of her journey was an open question. During a conversation for EW's new Ahsoka cover story, Dawson explained that the upcoming series would finally offer some answers.

"She seems very lone wolf, and we kind of felt that coming off of [Star Wars:] Rebels, where she works with all of these different folks, but she's really on her own in a lot of ways," Dawson said. "What I really liked about this [show] is that we get to flesh that out a little bit more. We get to see what that's like for her in this position and the path she's choosing as a sort of ronin, just this warrior on her own. And I really loved that we get to rekindle some of these relationships that she's had from her past."

For more from Dawson, listen to the latest episode of EW's Star Wars podcast, Dagobah Dispatch.

Ahsoka premieres Aug. 23 on Disney+. Watch the latest teaser for it above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.