There is no shortage of villains to be found in the upcoming Star Wars series, Ahsoka (premiering this August on Disney+). Whether it's the legendary Grand Admiral Thrawn, or Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth, or the malicious Baylon — there are plenty of baddies to go around. But perhaps the most intriguing member of this motley crew is the one who completes the fearsome foursome of foes that will be taking on former Jedi Tano and company.

Not much is known about the enigmatic Shin Hati, but she cuts a very imposing dark side figure in the Ahsoka trailer — slicing and dicing with her lightsaber while also piloting a starfighter in clear attack mode. But who is this intense adversary?

Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati on 'Ahsoka'

"Shin is quite an intense and ambitious Force-wielder," teases Sakhno. "She is very skilled in lightsaber combat. She is a new character, so I don't want to give away too much of who Shin is, as I would love the audience to be able to discover her."

But Sakhno hints that there is more to Shin than just mere fear, anger, hate, and suffering — the four hallmarks of the dark side, according to Yoda. And the actress has forged a unique connection with her character. "I hope that despite her darkness of a character, we're able to also expand our understanding of that darkness within someone and the reason behind it. I love her. I really care so much about her, and I feel like it's my job to take care of her and protect her."

Sakhno not only has a bond with Shin, but also bonded with her fellow Ahsoka villains — especially Ray Stevenson, who plays Baylon and tragically died on May 21. "Ray would constantly make noises," Sakhno laughed before turning to her costar during our interview before Ray's passing. "I remember the first scene that we were filming, you came up with a song for Shin. I can't say too much of the scene itself, but Ray would just constantly walk around like, 'Who let the Shin out? Who, who, who…?'"

Along with clowning around Baha Men-style with the cast, Sakhno also relished all the physical preparation that went into the role. "The training has to do with your connection to your mind and heart and body. And you really begin to — through understanding the history of Star Wars and the Force itself — see how that placates itself into your own life through the flow and learning how to navigate it within your movement."

Like Rosario Dawson, Sakhno gives lots of credit to Ahsoka fight coordinator Ming Qiu for the months-long training period, which necessitated a special recovery plan. "I was doing ice baths two times a week," laughs Sakhno. Sounds like a good way to also cool down those fiery dark side instincts.

To hear our entire interview with Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, Lars Mikkelsen, and Ray Stevenson, check out the latest episode of the Dagobah Dispatch.

