At the top of that list was Ahsoka. Filoni co-created the character in 2008 with Star Wars mastermind George Lucas, who famously wanted a female heroine his daughters could relate to. At the time, Filoni was best known for helming Nickelodeon's Avatar: The Last Airbender series, and Lucas essentially took him on as a Padawan of his own. A decade and a half later, Filoni is one of Star Wars' most trusted voices, launching powerhouse Disney+ shows like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett with Favreau. (He's also developing a Star Wars film for the big screen.) But Filoni has long held a soft spot for Ahsoka — and Beck points out the parallels between the young Padawan and the cowboy-hat-wearing director who helped bring her to life. "He's telling the story of the student of Anakin," Beck adds, "and he himself was a student of George."