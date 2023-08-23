Ahsoka premiere pays tribute to the late Ray Stevenson

Warning: This article contains spoilers about the first two episodes of Ahsoka.

The first two episodes of the latest Star Wars series, Ahsoka, dropped on Aug. 22, setting up the search for Grand Admiral Thrawn while also laying the groundwork for a battle between two former Jedi — with Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano on one side and Ray Stevenson's mercenary Baylan Skoll on the other.

Baylan was an integral part of the first two episodes — he mercilessly slaughtered soldiers on a New Republic transport to free Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), who was on her way to stand trial. And at the end of the second episode, the orange-lightsaber wielding baddie seemed, surprisingly, a bit saddened to have to take on Anakin Skywalker's former Padawan. "To kill her would be a shame," he said matter-of-factly to Elsbeth. "There are so few Jedi left."

Ahsoka Ray Stevenson as Baylon on 'Ahsoka' | Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.

In showcasing both Baylan's brutality and thoughtful consideration, Stevenson gave a commanding performance as a truly intriguing villain for a franchise already filled with them. Sadly, the actor passed away before anyone could see it.

Stevenson died on May 21 at the age of 58 after being rushed to a hospital from the set of a movie he was filming in Italy called Cassino in Ischia. At the end of Ahsoka's premiere episode, the show paid tribute to the actor as the screen went black with the words "For our friend, Ray."

It was a fitting tribute for a man who told EW in one of his final interviews just how excited he was be a part of the live-action Star Wars galaxy after also voicing Mandalorian Gar Saxon on The Clone Wars. "I must admit," he told EW then, "the first time you turn a lightsaber on, you make the noise. [And then you're like] 'Oh, I'm so sorry.' Everybody does that, but you just can't help it!"

STAR WARS: AHSOKA Ray Stevenson on 'Ahsoka' | Credit: Suzanne Tenner/Lucasfilm

Stevenson also spoke of being overwhelmed by pretty much every aspect of the Ahsoka production — from the costumes, to the set designs, to the cast and crew working alongside him every day. "You're given that confidence from [executive producers Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau] and from your fellow actors, which is incredible…. Everybody works at such a pitch. I must admit that what I'm overwhelmed with overall is a humility of greatness from the top all the way down through every department — the hours put in, the quality of work — and you can't wait to get back to set and see what's going to be revealed that day."

The on-air message at the end of the episode is not the only tribute to the actor and the incredible impact he made on the Ahsoka set. The tribute also comes from his fellow castmates. Stevenson was especially close with Ivanna Sakhno, who plays his on-screen apprentice, Shin. In fact, he used to serenade her by making like the Baha Men and crooning "Who let the Shin out" on set.

Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll on 'Ahsoka' Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll on 'Ahsoka' | Credit: Suzanne Tenner/Lucasfilm

After Stevenson's passing, Sakhno told EW the two were "inseparable" on set. "His impact on my life is immeasurable," she said. "And so is the ache of losing him."

Inosanto also told EW how much the role of Baylan meant to her costar, and how much he meant to all of them. "Ray really was so excited for this character to be released into the world. He was just an extraordinarily kind human being. I used to call him poetry in motion on the set. He really was walking poetry, and I know I'm going to be thinking about him when we're watching these episodes."

And the on-air tribute shows that the cast and crew won't stop thinking about Ray Stevenson anytime soon.

