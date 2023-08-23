Listen to exclusive interviews with the cast and creators of the latest Star Wars series.

Welcome back to a galaxy far, far away.

The Star Wars universe continues to expand, this time with the much-hyped Ahsoka, which premiered Aug. 22.The latest Disney+ live-action show follows Rosario Dawson's double-lightsaber-wielding warrior as she hunts down the mysterious Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), reuniting with some familiar faces along the way.

EW is recapping Ahsoka every week on our Star Wars podcast Dagobah Dispatch, and hosts Dalton Ross and Devan Coggan have banked multiple interviews with the cast and crew. Here, you can listen to all of our in-depth conversations with the Ahsoka team below — from lightsaber training stories to behind-the-scenes sneak peeks.

Lucasfilm's STAR WARS: AHSOKA Rosario Dawson in 'Ahsoka' | Credit: Lucasfilm

Rosario Dawson and Natasha Liu Bordizzo

Way back at Star Wars Celebration 2022, EW sat down with Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson and Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who had just been cast as elite Mandalorian warrior/graffiti artist Sabine Wren. The pair opened up about the top-secret casting process and the joys of working with droid costars.

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni

Mandalorian masterminds Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni joined us at Star Wars Celebration 2023 to talk about their ever-expanding corner of the Star Wars galaxy — from Ahsoka to Filoni's much-anticipated live-action movie.

Rosario Dawson, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo

Dawson, Bordizzo, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead (who plays green-skinned Rebel general Hera Syndulla) stopped by at Star Wars Celebration 2023, where they spoke about the responsibility of bringing animated characters like Ahsoka, Sabine, and Hera into live-action. Winstead also shares the Star Wars advice she received from real-life husband Ewan McGregor (a.k.a. Obi-Wan Kenobi himself). Plus, Dalton and Devan debate the top 15 pieces of Star Wars music.

Ray Stevenson, Lars Mikkelsen, Diana Lee Inosanto, and Ivanna Sakhno

Before Ray Stevenson's shocking death in May, he and his Ahsoka costars sat down for a wide-ranging interview at Star Wars Celebration 2023. The four villains opened up about having fun on the dark side of the Star Wars galaxy — and the intriguing mystery around Stevenson's Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno's Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto's Morgan Elsbeth, and Lars Mikkelsen's Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Rosario Dawson – Part 1

Before the show's launch, EW published a deep-dive cover story on all things Ahsoka, featuring exclusive interviews conducted prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike. In the first part of our conversation with Dawson, she speaks about her longtime love of Ahsoka Tano and explains the character's surprising similarities to Gandalf.

Rosario Dawson – Part 2

In part two of our interview with Dawson, she teases Ahsoka's complicated journey on the show and the intense lightsaber training she went through. Plus, Dawson explains the complicated makeup process required to transform her into Ahsoka.

For more — including exclusive interviews with the Ahsoka cast as well as full episode recaps — follows and subscribe to EW's Dagobah Dispatch podcast.

