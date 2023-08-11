Everything to know about the Ahsoka cast

Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla)

Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays green-skinned Twi'lek pilot Hera Syndulla, who's become a general in the New Republic since viewers last saw her. In Ahsoka, Winstead is playing a role originated by Vanessa Marshall in the animated series.

Winstead began her acting career on the NBC daytime soap Passions in 1999. She then made a name for herself in horror films, appearing in Final Destination 3 (2006), Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012), and 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016). In 2010, Winstead notably played the ultimate manic pixie dream girl, Ramona Flowers, in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World alongside Michael Cera. She later costarred in the Die Hard films Live Free or Die Hard (2007) and A Good Day to Die Hard (2013) as McClane's daughter Lucy.

More recently, Winstead starred opposite Ewan McGregor on the third season of Fargo (2017), and further endeared herself to science fiction and comics fans with roles in Gemini Man (2019) with Will Smith and 2020's Birds of Prey with Margot Robbie.

In May 2023, Winstead spoke on EW's Dagobah Dispatch podcast about what it was like stepping into the role of Hera for Ahsoka. "Having a character who's already existed and has such a rich history on something like Rebels, as an actor, it's incredible," she said. "Because sometimes we're tasked with creating our own backstories or trying to flesh out a character that doesn't really have that much on the page. And so to play a character that has season after season of storylines and complex histories with everyone in their life and relationships and experiences was really something I've never experienced quite like that."

In Rebels, Hera was both a captain of her crew and a nurturing parent figure, supporting both Ezra and Sabine as they grew to full maturity. By the time that Ahsoka begins, the green-skinned pilot has also become a legend: a hero of the Rebellion and a leader in the New Republic. "Seeing those things combined is very unusual," Winstead reflected, "and something that I really wanted to play on screen, because that's such an aspirational thing, I think, as a woman — or just a person — to be able to be all of those things in one."

Meanwhile, in our own galaxy, Winstead has another tie to the Star Wars universe: In April 2022, she married Ewan McGregor, also known as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy and the self-titled Disney+ series. Winstead and McGregor met on the set of Fargo in late 2016, and the couple has one son, born in June 2021.

Winstead reports that her husband was thrilled to have her join the Star Wars family as well. "He was just so happy and excited for me," Winstead told EW. "He really was. He's just like, 'There's just nothing else like being embraced by this community and being a part of it. It's just such a special thing.'"