Ahsoka features epic Anakin Skywalker lightsaber duel

Warning: This story contains major spoilers for Ahsoka episode 5: "Shadow Warrior."

Master and padawan were reunited on last week's episode of Ahsoka when Rosario Dawson's title character woke up in the World Between Worlds after being defeated in combat by Baylon Skoll, only to find Anakin Skywalker waiting for her.

That reunion continued on the latest "Shadow Warrior" episode, with explosive, lightsaber-clashing results. While the meeting in the otherworldly realm began with light, playful banter, Anakin eventually informed his former pupil that "I'm here to finish your training" before igniting a blue lightsaber and instructing: "Live… or die."

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker on 'Ahsoka' Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker on 'Ahsoka' | Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.

The pair dueled (somewhat good-naturedly) with Ahsoka kicking her master in the face, before he smirked and informed her, "I haven't taught you everything yet," as he sliced the floor from beneath her so she dropped and fell through the clouds. When Ahsoka awoke on sand, she found herself as a young padawan surrounded by Clones and a younger Clone Wars-era Skywalker in the middle of a battle.

Ahsoka was then transported to other scenes showing the passage of time — including the sight of injured or dead clones being wheeled away, and fighting with her now signature double white blades. (She also got a shout-out from another Clone Wars favorite in Captain Rex, who informed her, "Nice job commander. We'll secure the perimeter." That's Rex for ya. Always doing his duty.)

But things were becoming more tense with Anakin as Ahsoka worried about being trained to be a soldier instead of a peacekeeper. "Ahsoka, within you will be everything I am," said Skywalker. "All the knowledge I possess. Just as I inherited knowledge from my master, and he from his. You're a part of a legacy."

"But my part of that legacy is one of death and war," responded Ahsoka.

"But you're more than that," argued Anakin. "Because I'm more than that."

To which Ahsoka scoffed, "You are more, Anakin. But more powerful and dangerous than anyone realized."

Rosario Dawson on 'Ahsoka' Rosario Dawson on 'Ahsoka' | Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.

And with that, Anakin once again ignited his blade, but this time it was red, and this time his face began to look ashen and his eyes turned red. Even his body flashed back and forth between the human-looking Anakin and the machine-encased Darth Vader before announcing "Time to die."

The two clashed furiously once again, with Ahsoka eventually putting Vader's lightsaber to his own throat. Only she didn't use it, tossing the laser sword aside while proclaiming "I choose to live." Slowly Anakin's face and eyes changed back. And then, another smirk: "There's hope for you yet." And then he was gone.

It was yet another memorable turn for Hayden Christensen since he first returned to playing arguably the most iconic role in pop culture history for last year's Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series. And the sequence was sure to delight fans of the animated Star Wars universe who watched the ups and downs of Anakin and Ahsoka's relationship on The Clone Wars as well as their emotional battle as foes on Star Wars Rebels.

Here, it appears Anakin's World Between Worlds tutelage helped Ahsoka survive her plunge into the season of Seatos. She eventually came across a pod of Purrgil, and the hyperspace-traveling space whales invited her to come aboard on their trip to another galaxy. What galaxy? Who knows! But hopefully, Sabine is there.

Whether we — and Ahsoka — have seen the last of Anakin remains to be seen, but if that was his last appearance in the series, it certainly was a memorable one.

