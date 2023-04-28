Golden Globe winner, Emmy nominee, and trans trailblazer Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is reuniting with Ryan Murphy, the man she says helped make her career with FX's Pose.

Rodriguez has joined the already starry cast of American Horror Story season 12 in an undisclosed role. Following reports leaking online, the actress confirmed the news on social media, writing on Instagram, "Guess the cats [sic] out of the bag."

Rodriguez, who's also soon-to-be heard as the voice of a Decepticon in summer blockbuster Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, joins the previously announced Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts. Model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne (Carnival Row) has also reportedly been cast.

POSE -- "Series Finale" -- Season 3, Episode 7 (Airs June 6) Pictured: Mj Rodriguez as Blanca. CR: Eric Liebowitz/FX Michaela Jae Rodriguez as Blanca in 'Pose' | Credit: Eric Liebowitz/FX

AHS season 12 is said to be subtitled Delicate, taking inspiration from the yet-to-be-released novel by author Danielle Valentine, Delicate Condition. Publishing this August, the thriller reportedly follows a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.

Rodriguez starred on Pose, executive produced by Murphy, as Blanca. The role helped the actress make history as the first trans star to receive a Golden Globe.

Other veterans of Pose have already been welcomed into the AHS fold. Angelica Ross, the actress behind Candy, had a part in the first half of AHS: Double Feature, while Dominique Jackson played a part in the American Horror Stories anthology spin-off. Pose Emmy winner Billy Porter had featured on the eighth AHS season, titled Apocalypse.

Halley Feiffer is adapting and showrunning AHS: Delicate, which is the first season of the show that's based on an existing novel. Filming has begun in New York City.

