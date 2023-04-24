"What are you doing with your life?" the actress of stage and screen asked on Watch What Happens Live.

AHS vet Patti LuPone has thoughts on Kim Kardashian casting: 'Don't get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington'

During a game of "Do They Give a Damn?," Cohen asked LuPone if she gave a damn about the big Kardashian news. "Yes. I. Do!" she exclaimed through gritted teeth. So... she doesn't like the casting? "No. I. Don't!" she declared.

LuPone first appeared on AHS in season 3, playing the God-fearing next-door neighbor to the Coven witches. She returned for season 11's NYC-themed run, in which she played a lounge singer at a gay bathhouse.

The Tony Award winner took issue with Kardashian, a reality TV star and businesswoman, taking a high-profile job away from working actors. "Excuse me, excuse me, Kim," she told Cohen, emphasizing Kardashian's name. "What are you doing with your life?"

Referencing the lyrics to Noël Coward's "Mrs. Worthington," LuPone added, "Don't get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington."

Earlier this month, FX announced that Kardashian would be the latest bit of stunt casting in the upcoming season of AHS. Titled Delicate, the new season will costar Emma Roberts and will be based on Danielle Valentine's upcoming novel Delicate Condition. It's a story about a woman who becomes convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.

As Cohen himself remarked, with LuPone in the hot seat, they don't even need to bother with a game like "Plead the Fifth." She'll just tell you what she thinks.

Watch LuPone's unfiltered remarks in the video above.

