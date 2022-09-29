The veil is being pulled back on the Big Apple-set season, starring Joe Mantello, Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Patti LuPone, and more.

American Horror Story heads to NYC for season 11: 'New City. New Fears'

American Horror Story is headed to the Big Apple.

The 11th season of the Ryan Murphy-created anthology series is titled AHS:NYC, and is just weeks away from being released.

"New Season. New City. New Fears," the show teased in a tweet on Thursday.

The new installment is set to premiere on FX on Wednesday, Oct. 19, according to a release. The premiere will include the first two episodes of the 10-episode season, followed by two episodes each Wednesday for four subsequent weeks.

Although it's a somewhat unusual title for the series, it hardly comes as a surprise. Paparazzi and bystanders in New York City captured photos and video of some of the actors as filming took place over the summer, and in a teaser of his upcoming shows posted to Murphy's Instagram, an apple with a bite taken out of it was used to reference AHS.

Previously, it was revealed that series veterans Zachary Quinto, Patti LuPone, Billie Lourd, Sandra Bernhard, and Isaac Powell would be returning for the new story, alongside franchise newcomers Joe Mantello and Charlie Carver. The new announcement adds franchise-familiar faces Leslie Grossman and Denis O'Hare to the cast, as well as newcomer Russell Tovey.

American Horror Story, Zachary Quinto, Patti LuPone, and Billie Lourd Zachary Quinto, Patti LuPone, and Billie Lourd are among the returning 'American Horror Story' players for season 11 | Credit: Byron Cohen/FX; Michele K. Short/FX; Frank Ockenfels/FX

Not much else is known about the new season thus far, but pap pics showed off the actors' leather vests and bell-bottoms, which suggests we're in for another period piece. Two of its stars — Powell and Carver — were also spotted by fans smooching in character, and Bernhard's character was seen walking out of a psychic parlor. Carver and Lourd also appeared to share a scene together.

AHS:NYC premieres Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streams on Hulu the next day. All 10 prior installments of American Horror Story are available to stream on Hulu.

