Warning: This article contains spoilers from the series finale of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

In the ABC drama's series finale, Daisy (Chloe Bennet), Coulson (Clark Gregg), and the gang successfully reunited with Fitz (Iain de Caestecker), who helped them return to their original timeline and thwart the Chronicom invasion. Following their victory, though, the episode jumped ahead one year and revealed that the team broke up — which is exactly what Enoch used his dying breath to tell Daisy in the time-loop episode.

Thankfully, they're still close even though they don't work together anymore. Gathered at the S.H.I.E.L.D. safehouse/bar via hologram technology, they each reveal what they've been up to since the band broke up: Mack (Henry Simmons) is still running S.H.I.E.L.D. and loves the new base's view; Yo-Yo (Natalia Cordova-Buckley) is leading her own field team; Fitz and Simmons retired and are busy raising their daughter; Daisy and Sousa (Enver Gjokaj) are dating and off on a space mission for S.H.I.E.L.D.; May (Ming-Na Wen) teaches at the academy; and Coulson is just trying to figure out what's next for him. (Meanwhile, Jeff Ward's Deke is hanging out in the alternate timeline the team spent most of the season in) Despite their hectic schedules and separate lives, they make a plan to reunite like this once a year.

The series finale was shot a little over a year ago, but it somehow mirrors our present circumstances because the pandemic has forced us to rely on technology in order to stay connected. With that in mind, EW hopped on a Zoom call with the entire cast — which you can watch above — to hear their thoughts on where we left things with the characters. Here's what they had to say:

Chloe Bennet and Enver Gjokaj on why Daisy and Sousa work as a couple:

Enver Gjokaj: I think just like in real life, [they work because of] how absolutely improbably the whole thing is, you know? It's just something that doesn't work until somebody comes along and breaks all the rules. Chloe and I had great chemistry. It just felt pretty easy.

Chloe Bennet: I full-blown have been fan-girling about them on screen, which I haven't done for any of the other people that Daisy was with. But it's so sweet. I actually really think it's really, really cute. I just think that they're so opposite and they balance each other out so well.

Elizabeth Henstridge and Iain de Caestecker on FitzSimmons' reunion and happy ending:

Elizabeth Henstridge: I loved it. It was so good. I mean, we've been apart in multiple seasons, but I think there's something about it just, for me, it feels like coming home a little bit. When I get Iain in a scene, it's like, "Oh, this is how we started. And it's so comfortable and just... " I'm a little bit obsessed with them as characters so, for me to be in a scene as Simmons with Fitz it's very special... [The characters] have kind of been a bit of a reflection of Maurissa Tancharoen and Jed Whedon, two of our co-creators. And for FitzSimmons to have a daughter, and they had a daughter on the show, it felt so perfect.

Iain De Caestecker: There isn't a kind of SHIELD experience without Elizabeth. For me anyways, that experience, [is] me and her together. I've done something since without her. It's weird not having her on set.

Henry Simmons and Natalia Cordova-Buckley on Mack and Yo-Yo as S.H.I.E.L.D.'s power couple:

Natalia Cordova-Buckley: I love that final scene with Briana and Max, and Yo-Yo. I love that her team is a couple of characters that we love, that we didn't really get to see in this final season. I loved how they wrapped Yo-Yo, that she's under Director Mackenzie's command, and she's [now] what she never wanted to be. She ends up being an agent an part of the institution.

Henry Simmons: When we were all together saying goodbye, I wanted to say a term of endearment to her so it was clear to the audience that they were still together. Because for me, I didn't want it to be like, "Oh, they're off working and they're just doing their thing [separately]." ...So that was my pitch.

Ming-Na Wen on May becoming a teacher:

I think it was very appropriate and, because May had always been the S.O. to so many [people], you know, to Ward before he turned evil. To Skye before she became Daisy and Quake. It was just a very fitting ending for her. And also to kind of continue the S.H.I.E.L.D. legacy for future S.H.I.E.L.D. agents.

Jeff Ward on what Deke is likely doing in the alternate timeline:

So I think it was [writer] DJ Doyle that pitched a post-credits mini-scene that I was very sad that we didn't get to shoot, but we talked a lot about it, which was that: Somebody would walk into a S.H.I.E.L.D. office and there'd be the back of a chair, and it would spin around, and it was me with an eye patch... I don't know if Nick Fury is in this timeline or not. I think [Deke] can still see fine, but it's just about a power and cool thing.

Clark Gregg on how this goodbye compares to his previous ones as Coulson:

Of all of them, even to the ones within this show, the end of the seven years — all the years and the hours, and the stunts, and the rehearsals, and the ADR, and the driving, and sorting out problems — it just felt like a deeper, kind of a fuller farewell to a lot of people that spent a lot of time working really hard to make something good. So I found it very moving, and it's very moving to come back to it again.

