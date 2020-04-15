Image zoom ABC

Enver Gjokaj never expected to play Agent Carter's Daniel Sousa again after the Marvel series' two-season run ended in 2016. Thankfully, fate had other plans. EW can exclusively reveal that Gjokaj will guest-star as Sousa in the seventh and final season of ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and you can get an exclusive first look above.

"It wasn't anywhere near my brain," says Gjokaj, who was surprised when the opportunity to reprise the role was presented to him. "I would've been thrilled at any moment for it to come back, but I think as an actor you don't have time. You just have to move on to the next project."

Although Agent Carter aired on the same network as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the shows never had a substantial crossover (beyond a flashback in S.H.I.E.L.D.'s season 2 premiere) because they're set in different time periods: Carter in the 1940s and S.H.I.E.L.D. in the present. But now the latter show has added time-travel to its storytelling arsenal.

Last summer's S.H.I.E.L.D. season 6 finale ended with Daisy (Chloe Bennet), LMD Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), and their crew jumping back to 1931 New York City in a modified Zephyr because the Chronicoms were planning to attack S.H.I.E.L.D. at different points in time. The team's timey-wimey farewell adventure in season 7 will eventually lead them to cross paths with Sousa.

"One of the things we think is so fun — especially with Coulson, who's just a fanboy for S.H.I.E.L.D. history — is them just getting to walk right into [that history]," says co-showrunner Jed Whedon. "With Sousa, we had a good opportunity to hit that note with Agent Coulson."

Gjokaj adds, "What's unexpectedly, for me, really fun is that we realized once we got Coulson and [Sousa] in the same scene that they're very similar."

When we last saw Sousa in the Agent Carter series finale, he was running the SSR's Los Angeles bureau and making out with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). With his appearance on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., "We get to see him in a different light," says co-showrunner Jeff Bell. "[Sousa] had a particular role on [Agent Carter], and so we were able to show another color of him that you hadn't necessarily seen on the show."

Co-showrunner Maurissa Tancharoen adds, "Since Jed and I worked with him on Dollhouse, we're very aware of what Enver is capable of. So we were just feeling like we could dive a little deeper with Sousa."

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns Wednesday, May 27, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

A version of this story appears in the May 2020 issue of Entertainment Weekly, on stands beginning Friday or available here now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

