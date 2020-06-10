Agent Carter star Enver Gjokaj reacts to Peggy and Steve's Endgame ending

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. type TV Show network ABC genre Superhero Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Agent Peggy Carter and Captain America's happy ending didn't upset Enver Gjokaj — far from it, in fact.

Gjokaj, who played Peggy's love interest Daniel Sousa on Agent Carter, will reprise his role in Wednesday's episode of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The last time we saw Sousa, who ran the Los Angeles bureau of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s predecessor, the SSR, he was making out with Peggy (Hayley Atwell) in Agent Carter's series finale. But then at the end of 2019's Avengers: Endgame, we learned that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) actually settled down and had a life with Peggy while returning all of the pilfered Infinity Stones from the Avengers' time heist.

Because of Endgame's time travel rules (you can't travel through time, only between dimensions), Steve and Peggy's marriage only happened in an alternate timeline. Nevertheless, you'd think Sousa would be bummed to learn there's a timeline out there where he didn't wind up with Peggy, but Gjokaj disagrees. In fact, he thinks Endgame's conclusion is in line with what we saw on the short-lived ABC drama.

"To be honest, it's so clear in the writing and it's so clear in the way Hayley plays it that [Steve] was never gonna be replaced," Gjokaj tells EW. "I think that was the beautiful tragedy of his attraction to her is that he knew that and he wanted to be with her anyway. He knew he was always going to be second place, and I think that's a little heartbreaking about Sousa."

Hopefully, Gjokaj's guest-appearance on S.H.I.E.L.D. tonight will reveal if there's hope for him or not. As of right now, S.H.I.E.L.D. hasn't disclosed the year in which the titular super-spies cross paths with Sousa. "We get to see him in a different light," co-showrunner Jeff Bell teased to EW in April. "[Sousa] had a particular role on [Agent Carter], and so we were able to show another color of him that you hadn't necessarily seen on the show."

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Wednesdays at 10 pm on ABC.

