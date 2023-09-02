Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, starring Kathryn Hahn, along with Echo, What If...?, and X-Men '97 have been pushed back amidst the writers' and actors' strikes.

It may have been Agatha all along, but Marvel fans will have to sit tight a little longer to see the surprise baddie's upcoming solo turn.

Marvel Studios has pushed the release date of Agatha: Darkhold Diaries — formerly Agatha: Cauldron of Chaos — to early fall 2024, EW has confirmed.

The Kathryn Hahn–led WandaVision spinoff, which follows the dark deeds of disgraced witch Agatha Harkness, had been scheduled to premiere at the end of this year on Disney+, with Patti LuPone and Aubrey Plaza set to co-star. While the new date will delay any long-overdue justice for Sparky, it does slot the show into the weeks leading up to Halloween next year.

Kathryn Hahn as Agatha in WandaVision Kathryn Hahn as Agatha in 'WandaVision' | Credit: Suzanne Tenner/ Marvel Studios

Other Marvel shows getting new Disney+ release dates include season 2 of the animated show What If…?, which was originally scheduled for early 2023 but will now drop in December, and X-Men '97, an update of the '90s animated series that has been moved from fall 2023 to early 2024.

Hawkeye spinoff Echo has gotten a shorter delay, with the release of all its episodes jumping from Nov. 29 to sometime in January 2024. The show stars Alaqua Cox in the titular role as the deaf Native American superhero who was introduced in the 2021 Jeremy Renner–Hailee Steinfeld miniseries.

One high-profile Marvel release date has stayed put, however: Fans can expect season 2 of the Tom Hiddleston–fronted Loki to begin airing Oct. 6 on Disney+.

While Marvel Studios execs have indicated a desire to spread out releases to avoid saturating the viewing market, the new premiere dates are also a result of the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which have sent writers and actors to the picket lines to demand increased compensation and protection against the use of AI in the industry. Members of both guilds have ceased work on projects, and SAG members cannot promote any major studio offerings during their hiatus.

For the strike to end, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) must agree to contract terms with SAG-AFTRA and the WGA, which are calling for regulations on AI technology and more equitable distribution of residual payments for streaming shows, among other demands.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to reveal the new Marvel release dates.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.