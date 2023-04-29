Agatha: Coven of Chaos star Patti LuPone was not familiar with the MCU: 'And I'm still not!'

You know those folks who pore over every new entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Well, Patti LuPone ain't one of them. In fact, the Broadway legend was not familiar at all with the world of Marvel prior to being cast in the role of a witch named Lili Calderu on the upcoming WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

"And I'm still not," LuPone tells EW with a laugh. "I'm still not familiar with it. I had to watch WandaVision twice to figure it out."

Patti LuPone attends The 75th Annual Tony Awards Patti LuPone | Credit: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Despite her admitted ignorance of the wider Marvel universe, the actress insists that she is having fun making the show, on which Kathryn Hahn reprises her WandaVision role of Agatha Harkness.

"I'm having a blast," she says. "It's a wonderful group of women, plus a phenomenal crew. I mean, the design on this piece is extraordinary. Jac Schaeffer is so talented, she's the creator of WandaVision and now Coven of Chaos, and it's an extraordinary cast of women."

LuPone discussed the series, and her role, while appearing on The View last week.

"It's a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu, who apparently is in the Marvel world. I researched her, she's hot, she's really hot, she's got a great body and hair," LuPone said when Alyssa Farah Griffin inquired about the show. "I didn't know there were witches, I didn't know anything about the Marvel world. There are witches in the Marvel world. So, we are a coven of witches and the witches are: Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and [a] Familiar — if anybody knows Heartstopper — is Joe Locke."

She went on to describe Calderu — who first appeared in Marvel comics in 1973 — as "a 450-year-old Sicilian witch whose power is divination and whose trial is tarot."

When View cohost Ana Navarro asked about the show's release date, LuPone replied that filming hadn't finished just yet, but she anticipated a 2024 release.

LuPone can currently be seen in the just-released film Beau Is Afraid.

