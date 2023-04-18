Patti LuPone spills major secrets on Agatha: Coven of Chaos role as Lilia Calderu

LuPone revealed major character details on The View, noting that she'll play a 450-year-old Sicilian witch with Aubrey Plaza and Kathryn Hahn in her coven.

Appearing on Tuesday's episode of The View, the stage and screen legend revealed previously unannounced character details about her role in the upcoming Disney+ series, which is set to follow Kathryn Hahn's witch Agatha Harkness.

"It's a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu, who apparently is in the Marvel world. I researched her, she's hot, she's really hot, she's got a great body and hair," LuPone said when Alyssa Farah Griffin inquired about the show. "I didn't know there were witches, I didn't know anything about the Marvel world. There are witches in the Marvel world. So, we are a coven of witches and the witches are: Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and [a] Familiar — if anybody knows Heartstopper — is Joe Locke."

She went on to describe Calderu — who first appeared in Marvel comics in 1973 — as "a 450-year-old Sicilian witch whose power is divination and whose trial is tarot."

When cohost Ana Navarro asked about the show's release date, LuPone replied that filming hadn't finished just yet, but she anticipated a 2024 release.

LuPone's reveal marked the first time details have been revealed about her character on the show. EW has reached out to Disney representatives for comment.

