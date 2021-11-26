40 best Black Friday TV deals under $500 to shop before they sell out
If your television isn't up to par with your viewing preferences — whether it's too small or lacking your favorite streaming apps — it can feel like a real inconvenience. But one of the biggest deterrents to buying a new television is price, as most can easily set you back upwards of $800.
This year, there are markdowns of up to 40 percent off on popular TV models from notable brands like TCL, Samsung, and Vizio. Depending on where you shop, you could be looking at savings of $500 or more. In fact, you can save $500 on the Sony 75-Inch Class BRAVIA XR X90J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV, or $1,000 on the Samsung 75-Inch Class Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV.
But if you're looking for lower price tags, there are plenty of Black Friday TV deals for under $500. You can get $100 off of the 43-inch Samsung Class QLED Q60A Series, which has Alexa compatibility. Or get the LG Class 4K UHD Smart TV, a 50-inch model with ThinQ AI voice control abilities and a webOS platform that connects you to a massive streaming library. And, there are impressive savings on bigger 58-inch-plus models from Hisense and TCL that have crystal-clear sharpness and impressive smart home capabilities. Though it's a little over budget, we'd be remiss not to mention that the Hisense 70-Inch Class A6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV is currently $549.99 instead of its hefty $849.99 price. Plus, you can score the Alexa-compatible Sony X85J 43-Inch Ultra LED HD Smart TV for just $648 right now on Amazon. Not only is this the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment, but it's also a great time to shop for any television lovers on your list. It's never too early this year, especially in light of the recent shipping delays and supply shortages.
Thinking about purchasing a new television? Keep scrolling to shop the best under-$500 TV deals that you can score during Black Friday. Hurry, these savings won't last forever — and we're sure these discounted televisions won't stay in stock for long.
Walmart TV deals under $500
- Sceptre 55-Inch Class 4K UHD LED HDR TV, $248 (orig. $368) at walmart.com
- Hisense 65-Inch Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV, $448 (orig. $498) at walmart.com
- Samsung 43-Inch Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV with HDR, at $397.99 (orig. $447.99) at walmart.com
- Samsung 43-Inch Class QLED 4K (2160P) LED Smart TV, $497.99 (orig. $597.99) at walmart.com
- Vizio 55-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED SmartCast Smart TV, $428 (orig. $492) at walmart.com
- TCL 55-Inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV, $498 (orig. $699.99) at walmart.com
Amazon TV deals under $500
- Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $269.99 (orig. $369.99) at amazon.com
- Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $329.99 (orig. $469.99) at amazon.com
- Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $359.99 (orig. $509.99) at amazon.com
- Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $409.99 (orig. $555.99) at amazon.com
- Samsung 43-Inch QLED Q60A Series Smart TV with Alexa, $497.99 (orig. $599.99) at amazon.com
- Samsung 43-Inch Class Crystal Smart TV with Alexa, $397.99 (orig. $449.99) at amazon.com
- Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV, $139.99 (orig. $169.99) at amazon.com
- Insignia 39-Inch Smart HD Fire TV, $189.99 (orig. $249.99) at amazon.com
- Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV, $249.99 (orig. $319.99) at amazon.com
- Toshiba 43-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision Fire TV, $249.99 (orig. $349.99) at amazon.com
- TCL 40-Inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV, $229.99 (orig. $349.99) at amazon.com
- Vizio 55-Inch V-Series 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast, $428 (orig. $499.99) at amazon.com
Target TV deals under $500
- Element 55-Inch 4K UHD Roku LED TV, $299.99 (orig. $449.99) at target.com
- RCA 70-Inch 4K UHD WEB OS Smart TV, $429.99 (orig. $699.99) at target.com
- TCL 32-Inch Class 3-Series HD Smart Roku TV, $159.99 (orig. $209.99) at target.com
- TCL 43-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV, $279.99 (orig. $369.99) at target.com
- TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV, $359.99 (orig. $469.99) at target.com
- TCL 55-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV, $379.99 (orig. $519.99) at target.com
- TCL 65-Inch Roku 4K UHD HDR Smart TV, $499.99 (orig. $719.99) at target.com
- LG 50-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart HDR LED TV, $399.99 (orig. $459.99) at target.com
- LG 55-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV, $449.99 (orig. $479.99) at target.com
- Vizio V-Series 58-Inch 4K LED Smart TV, $479.99 (orig. $559.99) at target.com
- Samsung 55-Inch Smart 4K Crystal HDR UHD TV TU7000 Series, $479.99 (orig. $499) at target.com
Best Buy TV deals under $500
- Insignia 19-Inch Class N10 Series LED HD TV, $79.99 (orig. $99.99) at bestbuy.com
- Insignia 50-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $299.99 (orig. $449.99) at bestbuy.com
- Insignia 55-Inch Class F50 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $399.99 (orig. $649.99) at bestbuy.com
- Insignia 55-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $299 (orig. $549.99) at bestbuy.com
- Insignia 58-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $349.99 (orig. $579.99) at bestbuy.com
- Insignia 65-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $449.99 (orig. $699.99) at bestbuy.com
- LG 50-Inch Class UP7000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV, $399.99 (orig. $459.99) at bestbuy.com
- Amazon 50-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $329.99 (orig. $469.99) at bestbuy.com
- TCL 55-Inch Class 5-Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV, $469.99 (orig. $649.99) at bestbuy.com
- TCL 65-Inch Class 4 Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV, $499.99 (orig. $699.99) at bestbuy.com
- Toshiba 65-Inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $499.99 (orig. $719.99) at bestbuy.com
Shop more Black Friday 2021 deals:
- 40 best Black Friday TV deals under $500 to shop before they sell out
- Best Buy has unbeatable discounts for Black Friday — including a Macbook Pro for $500 off
- You can subscribe to Prime Video channels for 99 cents each this Black Friday
- AirPods Pro are at their lowest prices ever for Black Friday — up to $90 off