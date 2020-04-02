Wow-cow-chow! Adventure Time livestream viewing party set for 10th anniversary

Image zoom Cartoon Network

It's an online Adventure Time viewing party! Come on, grab your friends and go to very distant lands with Jake the dog and Finn the human. The fun will never end.

For the 10th anniversary of the hit animated show, which aired its first episode on April 5, 2010, Cartoon Network set plans for a livestream viewing party this Sunday, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on the official CN Twitch channel.

Four episodes of Adventure Time will be shown back-to-back with a special guest, voice actress Olivia Olson, a.k.a. Marceline the Vampire Queen herself. Olson will be engaging with fans in a live Q&A beforehand, and the virtual event will culminate with a "special announcement" at the very end.

Created by Pendleton Ward and executive produced by Adam Muto, Adventure Time won numerous accolades, including eight Primetime Emmy Awards, two BAFTA Awards, three Annie animation awards, and a Peabody Award. The show, featuring the adventures of lead characters Finn (voiced by Jeremy Shada) and Jake (John DiMaggio) in the fantastical Land of Ooo, spawned a new generation of animators that went to develop notable shows like Steven Universe, OK KO!, Clarence, and Over the Garden Wall.

The final episode aired in September 2018, but with the launch of the HBO Max streaming platform, the show will live on with four hourlong Adventure Time episodes as part of Adventure Time: Distant Lands. The first two installments, BMO and Obsidian, are set to drop later this year when the service launches.

