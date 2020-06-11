Follow BMO as the robot gets picked up by an alien life form and whisked off to a Distant part of the galaxy.

It's time, once again, to go to very Distant Lands. Only we still have some time before we reunite with Jake the dog and Finn the human. Right now, it's BMO's time to shine.

EW can exclusively reveal the first four minutes of "BMO," one of four new hourlong Adventure Time specials coming to the HBO Max streaming platform under the banner of Adventure Time: Distant Lands.

Produced by Cartoon Network Studios based on the series from creator Pendleton Ward, the premiere picks up with the sentient videogame console traversing space on their way to Mars to start a tater farm of tater tots, but fears they'll be all alone. While fixing a tear in their ship caused by a meteor shower, BMO encounters a mysterious alien life form, who senses something in BMO and shoots them off to a much further part of the galaxy.

The episode logline makes mention of "a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy" and BMO is the only hope of stopping it. Just call them BMO, Guardian of the Galaxy.

The first teaser for Distant Lands featured the soft, dulcet tones of BMO singing a song, as performed by voice actor Niki Yang, and the clip reveals more of the on-screen tune. "I wrote this song for my hat!" BMO exclaims.

"BMO" will premiere on HBO Max this June 25 with the second episode, "Obsidian," about Marceline and Princess Bubblegum arriving later in 2020. Two other specials are in the works, one about Peppermint Butler (titled "Wizard City") and final episode about Finn and Jake ("Together Again").

All episodes of the original Adventure Time series are currently available to stream on HBO Max.

