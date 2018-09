NOTE: GIVEN THE PROFOUND CENTRAL THEME IN “WHAT WAS MISSING,” WE ALL WROTE AN ENTRY ON THIS PHENOMENAL FEAT OF HUMAN ARTISTRY.

If you were to create a checklist of the most essential Adventure Time elements and then build an episode out of that, it would look a lot like “What Was Missing.” There’s music, magic, heroism, comedy, weird BMO moments, and relationship drama (including the first hints of a shared history between Princess Bubblegum and Marceline). But what elevates the episode to true classic status is its heart. “Friendship saves the day!” is perhaps the single most overused theme in pop culture, but “What Was Missing” works because it goes deeper than that. The friendship between Finn, Jake, Marceline, and PB isn’t enough to open the door and defeat the Door Lord; instead, they have to learn how to communicate honestly and openly with each other. (Bonus: Marceline’s performance of the instant earworm “I’m Just Your Problem.”)

—Devan Coggan

I counted seventy thousand things to love about this episode. And now I will list them all: Exaltation of collective collaboration over individual achievement, successful summation of the typical life cycle of a rock band in 7 minutes or less, the tricky mature emotions in the Bubblegum-Marceline relationship, the believably innocent emotions in the Finn-Bubblegum relationship (this kid actually thinks he has a chance?), Adventure Time‘s ongoing campaign to make violas happen, the songs, the totally sweet rock T-shirt Marceline gave Bubblegum, the poor Door Lord who was just trying to teach everyone a lesson about friendship, the fact that the Door Lord has Blink-from-X-Men powers, man Blink powers are the best superpowers, wait I’m out of space, oh man oh man just one more thing, BMO used as a musical instrument!!!

—Darren Franich

There are almost 300 episodes, so obviously everyone will have a different favorite. But this, for my money, is the perfect one. It’s the one I show people to explain what Adventure Time is. It shows off every main character at both their best and worst, and teaches us things about them we didn’t know before, such as Marceline and Bubblegum’s mysterious romantic history. It faithfully invokes the tropes of youth fiction (teamwork makes the dream work!) while also subverting expectations (poor Door Lord). Best of all, it’s the show’s most concentrated and meaningful use of music to aid its storytelling, which is really saying a lot.

—Christian Holub