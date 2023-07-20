Created by Shinichirō Watanabe, Lazarus will be a globe-trotting sci-fi thriller with "high-octane" action scenes designed by Chad Stahelski.

One of the most acclaimed Japanese anime directors is back with a new project, and it'll have John Wick-worthy action, too. Adult Swim announced on Thursday that they are working with Shinichirō Watanabe on a new anime series for Toonami called Lazarus.

Watanabe is known for creating iconic anime like Cowboy Bebop and Samurai Champloo. Lazarus sounds more akin to the former, a globe-trotting thriller set in the near future that mixes elements of the sci-fi and thriller genres. The series is also set to feature high-octane action sequences "meticulously designed" by Chad Stahelski, a renowned stuntman and director of the four John Wick films.

Cowboy Bebop, John Wick The new anime series 'Lazarus' will combine elements of 'Cowboy Bebop' and 'John Wick.' | Credit: Everett Collection; Murray Close/Lionsgate

Aside from cool action and sci-fi worldbuilding, Cowboy Bebop is also renowned for its jazz score. Lazarus, too, sounds like it will feature a cool score. A collection of renowned jazz and electronic musicians are on board, including Kamasi Washington, Floating Points, and Bonobo.

"As I embark on this creative journey, I can't help but feel that this project will serve as a culmination of my career so far," Watanabe said in a statement. "I hope you enjoy it."

Shinichirō Watanabe Shinichirō Watanabe, the creator of 'Cowboy Bebop' and new anime 'Lazarus.' | Credit: Warner Bros. Discovery

Lazarus will be set in the year 2052, "an era of unprecedented peace and prosperity" thanks to a miracle cure-all drug called Hapuna, developed by Nobel Prize-winning neuroscientist Dr. Skinner. As you might expect, Hapuna soon becomes ubiquitous and essential. But then Dr. Skinner vanishes shortly after Hapuna is officially introduced.

Three years later, the doctor returns as a harbinger of doom, warning that Hapuna has a short half-life and everyone who takes it will die approximately three years later. To respond to this global threat, a special task force of five agents is assembled from across the globe to save humanity from Skinner's drug. This team, called Lazarus, has to try to find Skinner and develop a vaccine before time runs out.

Lazarus logo The logo for new anime 'Lazarus.' | Credit: Warner Bros. Discovery

No release date has been set for Lazarus, but Watanabe will be presenting a first look at the series at the Adult Swim Festival at Comic-Con in San Diego this Saturday.

