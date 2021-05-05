Adrien Brody joins Succession as billionaire activist investor for season 3

The Oscar-winner will be joining fellow new cast member Alexander Skarsgard on the HBO show.

Oscar-winner Adrien Brody is joining the cast of Succession for season 3 of the HBO comedy-drama about the warring Roy clan, the network announced Wednesday. Brody is playing Josh Aaronson, a billionaire activist investor who becomes pivotal in the battle for the ownership of the Waystar media empire.

Season 3 of Succession opens with Brian Cox's media tycoon Logan Roy in a perilous position after being ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) at the end of season 2. Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

Brody's other upcoming projects include Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch and HBO's untitled drama series about the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s, in which he'll play legendary basketball coach Pat Riley.

Succession also stars Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyn, and J. Smith-Cameron, among others.

Coincidentally or not, Brody is the second male lead of a King Kong movie to be recently announced as new Succession cast member after Alexander Skarsgard, who is playing a confrontational tech founder named Lukas Matsson. Brody appeared in Peter Jackson's 2005 King Kong remake while Skarsgard stars in this year's Godzilla vs. Kong. Maybe Tom Hiddleston — the male lead of 2017's Kong: Skull Island — should call his agent.

