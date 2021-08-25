Adrian Grenier addresses those Entourage revival rumors: 'I'm pretty open to anything'

Plus, the actor tells EW how the HBO series would be different if it was made today.

Entourage type TV Show genre Comedy

Is the Entourage gang getting back together? Adrian Grenier isn't opposed to the idea of returning to play Hollywood movie star Vincent Chase.

After Kevin Dillon, who portrayed Johnny "Drama" Chase on the HBO comedy, revealed in a November 2020 interview that series creator Doug Ellin is considering bringing the show back, Ellin cryptically wrote on Instagram that he's "considering my consideration." And when Grenier spoke to EW about his new Netflix mystery thriller Clickbait, he addressed those Entourage revival rumors and revealed whether he'd be up for taking part in the series.

ENTOURAGE {From L-R) Kevin Dillon, Jerry Ferrara, Adrian Grenier, Jeremy Piven, Kevin Connolly, and Emmanuelle Chriqui on 'Entourage' | Credit: Claudette Barius/Warner Bros.

"First, I'll look at the deal," Grenier says. "What is it? What are we doing? I'm pretty open to anything. I'm pretty focused right now, but if there's an opportunity to reboot Entourage, I'd certainly take a look."

Entourage originally ran for eight seasons on HBO from 2004-2011, and the entire cast including Grenier returned for the follow-up film in 2015. But since it's been 10 years since the show ended (and six since the movie was released in theaters), Grenier notes that some things would definitely be different if Entourage was made today — like how his character's childhood friend/driver Salvatore "Turtle" Assante (Jerry Ferrara) would probably be the center of attention instead.

"I think Turtle would be Vince," Grenier says with a laugh. "Turtle would be the celebrity. And I'd drive him."

