Adore Delano nearly lived out her fantasy of redeeming her performance in the Drag Race Me to Hell acting challenge in the role of a legitimate scream queen, as the singer-actress tells EW she auditioned for a notable part in American Horror Story season 10 that eventually went to fellow Drag Race alum Eureka.

"I've auditioned for a few roles and some major TV spots too. I had an audition for American Horror Story, stuff like that, getting in the door, some cool voiceover acting. I'm noticing this year, the more it scares me, the more I want to do it," she exclusively told EW in a recent interview for her upcoming Party Your World tour.

She later confirmed that she read for the part of Eureka's Crystal DeCanter, a Provincetown queen who put Evan Peters in drag before being murdered by local bloodthirsty vampires at the end of the "Blood Buffet" episode that aired on Sept. 8, 2021: "That was the part! I wanted to die so bad. I was like, come on, what the hell? How hard could it be to die? I think I could do it."

Representatives for FX, the network that broadcasts American Horror Story, did not immediately respond to EW's request for confirmation on Adore's audition.

"Chad Michaels was there, she introduced Evan Peters' character, Patty O'Furniture, on stage. She was actually the host of the show! I was shocked they cut her right out!" Eureka said at the time, adding that Chad was "really supportive" of their role on set.

