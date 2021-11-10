Watch Adele perform for Lizzo and chat with Oprah for One Night Only special on CBS

Adele promises to keep things elegant, but with a "load of filthy jokes" thrown in for extra fun.

In this exclusive preview for the upcoming CBS special Adele One Night Only, the 15-time Grammy winner explains why she chose to make her "comeback" in front of the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. The special is a walk-up to the release of 30, Adele's first album in six years.

"You'll hear a lot of older songs, and then four new songs," Adele tells Oprah Winfrey, who interviewed the pop star for the two-hour special airing this weekend. "Being in LA as well where I sort of had to recover from everything that happened in my life the last few years. It was the perfect show."

Adele Oprah Adele and Oprah | Credit: Joe Pugliese

Adele then added, "It will look really elegant, and then I will tell a load of filthy jokes. It will be sort of whiplash for them."

The outdoor concert special was attended by Lizzo, Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade, and Tyler Perry, among others. The interview with Winfrey — Adele's first about her new album — is expected to cover the singer's life after divorce, her recent weight loss, and her son.

In October, Adele revealed in an Instagram post that 30 would be released on Nov. 19. She called the album "my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life," and added she "learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way." She dropped the first single from the album, "Easy on Me," on Oct. 14 via her YouTube page.

Adele One Night Only special will air at 8:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 14 on CBS. It will also stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.