Get ready to cry your heart out: Another Adele concert special is coming soon

If she can't take the stage in Las Vegas, Adele will just have to settle for national television instead.

The "Easy on Me" singer will headline another TV concert special — on NBC this time, which is set to air on Sunday, March 20. Filmed at the London Palladium, the two-hour special, An Audience with Adele, will feature performances of such hits as "Someone Like You" and "Hello," as well as cuts from Adele's most recent album, 30.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE "Adele" Episode 1789 Pictured: Host Adele during the Monologue on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Adele on 'Saturday Night Live' | Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Between songs, the concert will see Adele will take questions from the celebrity audience — which included Idris Elba, Emma Thompson, and Hannah Waddingham, among others — and feature an emotional moment where the singer is surprised by a beloved former teacher. (The special originally aired on ITV in the U.K. in November.)

An Audience with Adele debuts March 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.